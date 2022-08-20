Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu teaches ‘desi’ moves to popular talk show host Trevor Noah, watch

Miss Universe and actor Harnaaz Sandhu added some Bollywood touch to American show host Trevor Noah‘s The Daily Show. Harnaaz shared a clip on Saturday from her appearance on The Daily Show, in which she is seen teaching Noah some simple dance steps.
Noah is known for having an opinion on his show on matters of global concern, including the farmers’ protests which took place in 2021 in India and went on for several months.
Harnaaz in the video tells Noah, “I am gonna teach you four simple steps. Bollywood is all about face, neck, hands and hips. It’s gonna be easy. Trust me.” Noah copies Harnaaz and says, “What’s happening there.” Harnaaz corrects his dance moves and says, “More hips…it’s all about hips.”
Harnaaz captioned the video as, “It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood is watching!”
View this post on Instagram
Harnaaz is the third Indian to win the title of Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.
Her debut film Bai Ji Kuttan Ge is all set for a theatrical release. However, Harnaaz was recently in trouble when the film’s producer and renowned veteran actor Upasana Singh sent a legal notice to her for failing to honour her commitments to promote the film.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, “My film’s release date was May 27, and for us it was the biggest day of our lives when Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe. We partied and celebrated her. Everyone knew how close I was to her. After I told her that the dates of promotions for my film are around May 27, she stopped taking my calls. Then I started messaging her asking, ‘The film is releasing on May 27. Tell me what dates will you give me for promotions.’ I started sending her mails, but she didn’t reply to anything.”
Subscriber Only Stories
However, there has been no update on the matter ever since.
CA Inter May 2023 exams: ICAI announces one-time relaxation for students registered till July 31
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 161
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Kerala University urges Governor to reinitiate V-C selection process
House of the Dragon review round-up: Critics says the show ‘honours the legacy’ of Game of Thrones
Europe’s drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Here’s how Google Docs users can easily assign Tasks without leaving the app
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’
Delhi excise case: Union Minister Anurag Thakur calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of ‘liquor scam’
‘No statement on case to media’: Special court sets conditions for Varavara Rao’s bail
“I guess we could be playing more. It’s a sad thing.” Dean Elgar, South Africa’s Test captain, is unhappy with FTP
Tharoor shares Rajiv Gandhi’s private pilot licence on latter’s 78th birth anniversary
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and criminal conspiracy to graft to dowry
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: ‘The gender ratio in 18-19 voter group in Gujarat is very low, at 660. Young female voters are not getting enrolled’
Doctors stay in Ukraine’s war-hit towns: ‘People need us’