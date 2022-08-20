scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu teaches ‘desi’ moves to popular talk show host Trevor Noah, watch

Harnaaz Sandhu appeared on the popular American chat show The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Harnaaz SandhuMiss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu will be seen with show host Trevor Noah in The Daily Show. (Photo: Instagram/harnaazsandhu_03/trevornoah)

Miss Universe and actor Harnaaz Sandhu added some Bollywood touch to American show host Trevor Noah‘s The Daily Show. Harnaaz shared a clip on Saturday from her appearance on The Daily Show, in which she is seen teaching Noah some simple dance steps.

Noah is known for having an opinion on his show on matters of global concern, including the farmers’ protests which took place in 2021 in India and went on for several months.

Harnaaz in the video tells Noah, “I am gonna teach you four simple steps. Bollywood is all about face, neck, hands and hips. It’s gonna be easy. Trust me.” Noah copies Harnaaz and says, “What’s happening there.” Harnaaz corrects his dance moves and says, “More hips…it’s all about hips.”

Harnaaz captioned the video as, “It was such a pleasure to share the stage with one and only @trevornoah Thankyou @thedailyshow for having me on your show! @trevornoah remember it’s all in the hips! Bollywood is watching!”

 

Harnaaz is the third Indian to win the title of Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Her debut film Bai Ji Kuttan Ge is all set for a theatrical release. However, Harnaaz was recently in trouble when the film’s producer and renowned veteran actor Upasana Singh sent a legal notice to her for failing to honour her commitments to promote the film.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, she said, “My film’s release date was May 27, and for us it was the biggest day of our lives when Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe. We partied and celebrated her. Everyone knew how close I was to her. After I told her that the dates of promotions for my film are around May 27, she stopped taking my calls. Then I started messaging her asking, ‘The film is releasing on May 27. Tell me what dates will you give me for promotions.’ I started sending her mails, but she didn’t reply to anything.”

However, there has been no update on the matter ever since.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:09:52 pm
