Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made her TV debut with this TV series, watch

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is on cloud nine ever since she has won the beauty pageant. Now, the world is asking what is on the agenda for the 21-year-old. Meanwhile, in India, many are assuming that she would continue the legacy of her predecessor (Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen) and join Bollywood. But do you know that she is not new to the camera?

Harnaaz has worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and yet-to-be-released Bai Ji Kuttange. She also made her television debut with Colors TV’s on-going series Udaariyaan. Sandhu played a cameo in an episode where she was seen participating in a beauty pageant. She was pitted against the protagonist Jasmin (Isha Malviya). The clip from the episode is doing rounds on the social media platforms.

Harnaaz has become the third Indian to have won the title. Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively. Harnaaz brought back the title to the country after 21 years.

On Monday, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta celebrated Sandhu’s win. Sen called Sandhu ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ after she was announced as the new Miss Universe. In an Instagram post, Sen wrote, “#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA. Soooooo proud of you! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak.”

Dutta, meanwhile, penned an emotional post. “My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this!! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!! 😅. That’s how long we’ve waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India!! Perhaps, it was destined!! 🤗. I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign!! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- OUR STAR,” the post read.