Manya Singh says she’s doing Bigg Boss 16 for money: ‘Withdrew myself from Miss India training to become an actor’

“I am a desi chori, who is not scared of anything. I am entering the house with only excitement,” Manya Singh shared before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house.

The Miss India runner-up is one of the 16 contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Manya revealed what made her sign the show. “I really want to earn a lot of money, that’s the prime reason for taking up the show. Other than that, I want people to recognise me. Priyanka Chopra is also a Miss India but people know her for who she is, not just in India but globally. That’s what I want,” she said.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Manya Singh ran away from home at the age of 14 in pursuit of a better life. Her parents followed suit to support her dreams. Her father drives an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai, and by her confession continues to do so given she hasn’t really bagged a big opportunity even after her Miss India stint. Talking about Bigg Boss 16, Manya shared that she’s excited to see the house, as the infrastructure of the glass-doored house has always fascinated her. As for things that she’s scared of, the model said she’s quite a foodie and gets cranky when hungry. “That’s the only thing that’s worrying me.”

Manya also revealed that she has withdrawn herself from the Miss India training as she has other career aspirations. “I want to get into acting. And that is all about exploring ourselves. This is why I pulled out of the training as I didn’t want to be projected as just a prim and proper person. Also, since I know people have liked me in real life, I am not scared to be under the spotlight 24X7 on the show. Given it’s a reality show, I am actually looking forward to being myself on the show,” she shared, adding that she wants to get noticed on the show and gain some acting projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Manya Singh shared that her parents have always supported her in whatever she’s done, and they were excited about this opportunity. She also remembered that she got the call from the makers of Bigg Boss on the day of Ganpati Visarjan. “It was the last day of Ganpati, and we were about to go for the Visarjan when the team called and said you are on board. I felt it was the universe telling me it was time to do the show.”

The Miss India runner-up further shared that she’s a ‘gaon ki ladki’ and never expected to share the stage with superstar Salman Khan. “I hope I can inspire many more girls, who find the courage to dream and then also fulfil them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@manyasingh993)

When asked whether she too agrees that Bigg Boss has lost its charm over the years, she replied, “I am bringing the charm. I brought the charm to Miss India and will now do so in Bigg Boss 16.”

Manya Singh shared that she has a lot of patience to survive the game, but if someone does test it, she can flare up. As for competitiveness, she said she worked hard for six years for Miss India, so she will go all out to win the trophy this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@manyasingh993)

Lastly, when we asked her to pick three things that she would have smuggled into the house. “My Ganpati bappa, packets of chips and my crown. The crown is a very important thing for me, and I want to always keep it close,” she concluded.

Apart from Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Toqueer, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta and Abdu Rozik will fight to lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.