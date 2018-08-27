Minissha Lamba on her first TV show Internet Wala Love: The wait has paid off well

Minissha Lamba joins the troupe of Bollywood stars who are venturing into television. Minissha Lamba joins the troupe of Bollywood stars who are venturing into television.

Minissha Lamba is the latest Bollywood star to grace the small screen. The actor will be seen in Colors’ upcoming drama Internet Wala Love. Presenting a new-age love story, the show also stars Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma. Indianexpress.com recently sat down with Minissha for an exclusive chat where she spoke about her television debut, break from Bollywood and more.

Spilling the beans on why she took up the show, Minissha said, “Because it’s a great project. The subject is so different and it’s going to air in one of the biggest GECs in India. I play Mahira, who is a self-made woman, successful and glamorous. It was a no brainer for me as it’s a win-win situation for me in every way. Trust me, I am really excited and looking forward to its premiere.”

Many actors have lately crossed over from Bollywood to the television industry. When asked when did she realise that TV could be an option for her, the 33-year-old actor smiled to say, “I think I felt it quite a long time ago. When I did Bigg Boss, I knew television was big. But I had been waiting for the right opportunity. Thankfully, the time has come when makers are experimenting with such content. Everything just worked out beautifully well with this show. I feel lucky to start off my innings with such a great role. I think the wait has paid off well.”

Minissha Lamba’s character will see grey shades ala Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. The actor is excited to experiment with this role. She said, “It was not a challenge at all. Mahira is a self-made woman, who has given her life to her company. When you work with people like that, they expect you to do the same. She is not a vamp but a strict boss. It’s really difficult to please her as she has high standards. I think a lot of people would want to be like her. But mind it, that’s not easy. She has sacrificed a lot to set up her successful company.”

Television is infamous for its long hour shoots. Minissha interestingly shared that it’s rather suiting her system and she is enjoying going to work every morning. The actor further said that she is now also adept at the TV rating system. “I think TRP and ratings affect everyone involved in the project. Also, I don’t think it’s only confined to television industry. When any business or job, goes south, it affects everyone. It makes you sad but also motivates you to work harder,” she said

Minissha Lamba has some successful films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yahaan and Well Done Abba among others in her kitty. But the actor has been missing from screens since 2014. Ask her if she feels she did not get her due from the industry and she smiled to say, “Everyone feels like that. I think self-pity is the easiest thing one can do. But that’s the most you can do. You need to get over it and start afresh. As for me, I have been lucky to have had a good run. I have worked in some great films. Now, I am excited to make this switch. I hope it goes on to be a great journey.”

The actor also spoke about how she dealt with the challenging time. “It was definitely a very difficult phase. People don’t really understand. And especially when it comes to women. They will console you that you have already done a lot, now get married and have kids. I will be honest. I have dealt with it all by myself. I didn’t want to live in self-pity. I am happy to be back with such a fun character. I am not at all like Mahira. I can’t be rude to people. But I think I will take some tips from her to whoop some ass,” Minissha signed off.

Starting August 27, Internet Wala Love will air Monday-Friday on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd