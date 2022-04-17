Mini Mathur says Cyrus Sahukar made ‘the happiest groom’, shares new photos from wedding: ‘A wedding so full of love’

Television host Mini Mathur expressed her happiness at VJ Cyrus Sahukar’s wedding with Vaishali Malahara in a lengthy Instagram post. She took to the photo-blogging site and shared photos from the ceremony, and mentioned that there was ‘abundance of laughter’ on the day. Her post included separate photos with Vaishali and Cyrus as well.

Mini wrote, “My buddy @cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I’ve ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely @polvina_malhara !! Its also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hysterically abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad.”

Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with his partner Vaishali Malahara on April 15 at a destination wedding in Alibaug. Those who attended the wedding included his close friends Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Samir Kochhar, Gaurav Kapur, VJ Yudhishtir, and Cyrus Broacha, among others. Many photos and videos from the wedding ceremonies were shared by the guests on social media with the hashtag ‘Vairus Ki Shaadi’.

Cyrus and Vaishali have been dating for over six years now. In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini, Cyrus talked about their relationship for the first time. He said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non-vegetarian story.”