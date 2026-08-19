‘VJs are never pregnant’: Mini Mathur recalls losing MTV, Indian Idol gigs after pregnancy

Mini Mathur has opened up about two moments in her television career when pregnancy affected her professional opportunities, recalling how her MTV contract was not renewed after she became pregnant and how she was later asked to skip a season of Indian Idol because the makers believed Indian audiences would not accept a pregnant host.

In a conversation with Hauterfly, Mathur spoke about the disappointment she felt at being asked to step away from shows she had helped build, saying she believed her professional value should have mattered more than her pregnancy.

Mini Mathur said she had spent five years at MTV when she became pregnant with her first child, Vivaan. She recalled being told that her contract would not be renewed because pregnancy did not fit the image expected of a VJ.

“When I got pregnant with Vivaan, I had spent five years on MTV. My contract was not renewed because VJs are never pregnant,” she said.

Mathur pointed out that pregnancy had not stopped women from continuing to work in entertainment elsewhere. “Heidi Klum was hosting fully pregnant on Runway. But that is the West.”

She recalled the way the decision was communicated to her as particularly dismissive.

“I was just told: You are pregnant. Have fun. Wish you a good life,” Mathur said.

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Mini Mathur said she was hurt by the idea that pregnancy could effectively erase the professional value she had built over the years.

“I felt a little bad. Because I felt that you have generated a value for yourself. Through your career and skills. And for the channel. But to use the pregnancy as an exit was a bit infuriating,” she said.

Asked whether she had fought the decision, Mathur said she chose not to. “No. Because I have a dignity. That if you value me. You won’t let me go. I felt this is a bit of a put off. At that time I didn’t feel so bad.”

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‘Indian audiences will not be able to accept a pregnant woman’

Mini Mathur encountered a similar situation several years later, this time while hosting Indian Idol. She had hosted the show’s first three seasons and became closely associated with the reality singing competition. She took a break after the third season to have her first child, according to her official biography.

When she was expecting her second child, Sairah, after the fourth season, she informed the team that she was pregnant as preparations began for the fifth season.

“I was expecting Saira after the 4th season of Indian Idol. And I told the team that I am pregnant as we were going to start season 5. I told them, ‘I am going to be fine during the auditions. But by the time we are doing the finale, I will be showing,’” she recalled.

According to Mathur, the makers decided she should not host the season because they believed audiences would not accept her pregnancy on screen.

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“So I was told to not do the season. Because Indian audiences will not be able to accept a pregnant woman,” she said.

The decision left her feeling particularly disappointed because she felt the television industry should have been more forward-looking. “So I just felt very let down. Because they don’t have foresight. They don’t know what is happening in the world.”

She was eventually invited back to host the sixth season of Indian Idol. By then, however, Mathur said the experience had changed how she felt about returning.

“I was called back in the 6th season. But by then, I no longer wanted to go back. I was like I don’t want to do it,” she said.

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From MTV to Indian Idol and The Alliance

Mini Mathur began her television career with Tol Mol Ke Bol before becoming an MTV VJ and later one of the faces of Indian Idol. She has since worked across television, streaming and films, including the series Mind the Malhotras.

She also won the first season of Amazon Prime Video India’s reality show The Alliance, taking home the trophy and a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Mini Mathur is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, known for films including New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. The couple have two children, Vivaan and Sairah.