Mindy Kaling: Was cut from the list of Emmy nominations

Actor, producer and writer Mindy Kaling has tweeted that she was ‘singled out’ by the Emmy organisers to justify her credit as a producer on the popular American show The Office. Mindy was not only one of the producers of the show, but was a part of the main cast as well.

However, the Academy responded to her by giving a statement to the LA Times and said, “Every performer producer and writer producer was asked to justify their producer credit,” and added that “no one person was singled out.”

But Mindy tweeted saying that she was indeed singled out on race and gender issues (possibly). She tweeted, “Respectfully, the Academy’s statement doesn’t make any sense. I *was* singled out. There were other Office writer-performer-producers who were NOT cut from the list. Just me. The most junior person, and woman of color. Easiest to dismiss. Just sayin’.”

In another tweet, she wrote that she didn’t want to make an enemy of the Academy which was why she had not chosen to spoke earlier on the subject.

“I’ve never wanted to bring up that incident because The Office was one of the greatest creative experiences of my life, and who would want to have an adversarial relationship with the Academy, who has the ongoing power to enhance our careers with awards? But I worked so hard and it was humiliating. I had written so many episodes, put in so much time in the editing room, just to have the Academy discard it because they couldn’t fathom I was capable of doing it all. Thankfully I was rescued by my friends, the other producers,” Mindy shared on social media.

She concluded by saying that the people responsible for the issue should just apologise.

“Hey, @TelevisionAcad! I have been a proud member for years. I was the 1st woman of color nominated for writing a comedy script. Why not say “years ago we prevented a deserving woman of color from getting credit for her accomplishments. We’re sorry and it would never happen now?” Mindy concluded.