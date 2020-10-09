Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

Mindy Kaling welcomed her baby boy on September 3. (Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram)

Actor-writer Mindy Kaling gave birth to a baby boy on September 3. The Office actor shared the news with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

It came as a surprise to many, and Colbert echoed their feelings by saying, “No one even knew you were pregnant.” To which, Kaling said, “This is news to a lot of people, it’s true.”

The actor shared that she has named the boy Spencer.

Mindy Kaling is known to be extremely private about her life. She is already a mother to a 2-year-old girl named Kit, and despite posting some photos of her daughter, the actor has never shown her face. Kaling has also made the conscious choice of not identifying her baby’s father.

On the work front, Kaling is all set to co-write Legally Blonde 3. She recently produced the Netflix series Never Have I Ever that told the story of an Indian-American high school student. The actor is also collaborating with Priyanka Chopra on an upcoming wedding comedy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd