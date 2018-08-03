Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Coming Soon: Military based show India’s Citizen Squad

Military based show India's Citizen Squad will see ordinary citizens undergo an endurance boot camp, a series of intense physical and mental challenges pushing the limits of their body and mind.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2018 1:47:13 pm
India's Citizen Squad: Discovery Channel on Friday announced a search for 'citizen heroes' who want to change India for the better.
Discovery Channel on Friday announced a search for ‘citizen heroes’ who want to change India for the better. The channel has brought onboard former military specialists who will shortlist and train 10 citizen heroes, read a statement to IANS.

The shortlisted citizens will feature in a military based show India’s Citizen Squad to be aired in November. The show will see the ordinary citizens undergo an endurance boot camp, a series of intense physical and mental challenges pushing the limits of their body and mind.

“There are citizens who have the courage, the strength to take a stand for what is right. Those, who don’t want to be another dim face in a silent crowd. We are looking for such heroes. The aim is to train them and make them stronger physically, mentally so that they become the change agents of the society,” said, Zulfia Waris, Vice President Premium and Digital networks, Discovery Communications India.

“This is a golden opportunity for millions of Indians who aspire to emulate military values in everyday life and change India for the better. I am confident that we will get a positive response from across the country.”

The show will be aired on Discovery Channel, Discovery World HD and on YouTube channel Veer by Discovery.

