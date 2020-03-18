First of Many: Milind Soman revisits A Mouthful of Sky

Milind Soman’s first acting project was Mahesh Bhatt directorial A Mouthful of Sky. Milind Soman’s first acting project was Mahesh Bhatt directorial A Mouthful of Sky.

From playing Captain Vyom in Indian television’s first sci-fi show, starring in movies like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula to making his web series debut with Four More Shots Please, Milind Soman has explored it all.

But how did it begin for Milind Soman? How did the former model find his way into acting?

What was your first acting project? How did the project come to you?

My first acting project was A Mouthful of Sky (1995) on Doordarshan. It was India’s first English serial. It was suggested to me by Mahesh Bhatt and my friend Devieka Bhojwani. I had rejected all offers for films and television before this as I was not fluent in Hindi. I accepted the project because it was in English, and I was ready, at the time, to try something new.

What do you remember of your first day on set?

On the first day of shooting for A Mouthful of Sky, I was required to walk in a forest looking for some secret. It was fairly easy. No dialogues, no complicated movements, and Mahesh Bhatt was directing. That was the only thing I shot that day.

Were you nervous? How many retakes did you take?

I had done similar shots for advertising before, so I wasn’t nervous or anything. I had a lot of fun.

If given a chance to go back to your debut role, what’s that one thing you’d like to change or do better?

Act better for sure!

One film or role that inspired you to become an actor?

I never really wanted to be an actor. I do enjoy it though. The movies I watch most belong to the fantasy and superhero genre.

