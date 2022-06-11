Mika Singh rejected over 100 wedding proposals before ‘Swayamvar’: ‘It’s disgusting when a girl comes holding a tray, and you tell her..’

Singer Mika Singh, who unabashedly calls himself a ‘king’, is ‘confused’. These days he often finds himself at crossroads, not for any of his music albums or Bollywood project, but because he is looking for a life partner, and that too in a ‘swayamvar’ hosted by channel Star Bharat. He has to choose from 12 pretty ladies who have come from across the country to be a part of the upcoming television reality show, ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’.

“Saari itni pyaari hain (all are so adorable),” said Mika while sharing how it is difficult for him to choose the ‘best’ from the 12 girls who have come to woo him for marriage.

Mika, who turned 45 on Friday, has rejected over 100 marriage proposals brought to him by his family members. “I didn’t see any of them because I find it disgusting when a girl comes holding a tray, and you tell her you don’t approve of her. So, I ran away even before it reached this stage. Before rejecting any girl, I rejected myself,” Mika shared during the launch of Star Bharat’s show ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’. Also, he didn’t get married earlier as he “wanted to be a singer of a certain level”. But now the “Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” fame musician is prepared to commit himself to the institution of marriage.

However, none of the past seasons of ‘Swayamvar’ had a happy ending. Be it Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat or Ratan Rajput, none of them married the man they thought was suitable to be taken as a life partner during their ‘Swayamvar’ on national television. It was only Rahul Mahajan who married Dimpy Ganguly on the show. But his marriage too hit the rock bottom, and the two got divorced after three years.

Mika believes this is not something exclusive to the ‘Swayamvar’. “These days I have seen really good couples parting ways. 20 saal se jinka pyaar chal raha tha, aaj kal toh vo ek dusre ko chorr rahe hain (People who have been together for 20 years are leaving each other). But that doesn’t mean you will not think about marriage. People’s perspective toward relationships has changed. Today, they first want their life to be good. If they think they are not compatible with their partner, they go their separate paths happily,” Mika said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

The 45-year-old singer has two prerequisites for the girl he would marry — she should understand the nature of his work and know how to cook. “I want my wife to be my manager. She should take care of my schedule. Also, out of the 365 days, she should prepare a meal for me at least once,” he shared. And, for anyone who needs a reference, he wants his wife to be like Radhika Mukherjee (Shaan’s wife) or Ginni Chatrath (Kapil Sharma’s wife), as for him, they are perfect life partners for his friends.

Not just Mika, but his family members are also excited to get him married. His niece, nephew, and sister loved the promo of the show, and his elder brother Daler Mehndi wants him to return with a ‘dulhaniya‘ from Jodhpur where the show is being shot for the past one month.

“He has always told me, ‘if not anything, at least make a girlfriend, give us some happiness too.’ So, this time he said, ‘yes, go and iss baar kuch karke aana (yes, please go and do something this time). Swayamvar se badhiya kya ho sakta hai to search for a life partner. (Where else would you find a better partner than at a Swayamvar?),” Mika said.

Mika Singh with four contestants of Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti, and singers Shaan, Jaspinder Narula and Bhoomi Trivedi. Mika Singh with four contestants of Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti, and singers Shaan, Jaspinder Narula and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Though Mika is looking for a life partner, ultimately, it is a television show and is expected to be altered to increase the entertainment quotient for the viewers. So, how real would ‘Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti’ be? The singer promptly replied, “All the reality shows are real only.” He added, “Trust me, I am doing everything on a first date that I would have done otherwise too. I am asking a girl all those things I would ask on the first date. It is not like I have started flirting with the girls at the onset. I am following my gut.”

Besides being popular for his music, Mika is also known for his lavish lifestyle and his fondness for partying and having friends come over to his house almost every day. Kapil Sharma, in one of the promos of ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, joked that he wants Mika to marry because he parties a lot which disturbs his sleep as the singer is his neighbour. But this year, the singer is not celebrating his 45th birthday, as a tribute to singers KK and Sidhu Moosewala, who passed away recently.

“I had big plans for my birthday as I celebrate it in a grand manner every year, but this year I won’t be celebrating it. You avoid celebrations when someone in your family passes away. So, I have decided to not celebrate anything as KK sir and Sidhu Moose Wala passed away,” the singer shared.