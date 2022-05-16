Mika Singh is looking for a perfect bride, announces Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti with a wedding song. Watch video

Singer Mika Singh on Monday shared a new single in which he laid down all the qualities he wants in his future wife. Titled Mika Di Vohti, the song is sung, written and composed by Mika. It is a peppy track, which will surely find a place in wedding playlists this year.

“Mika Di Vohti” introduces Mika Singh as someone who feels annoyed by his family’s questions about his wedding. Soon, the viewers are told that the singer is going to be part of a grand swayamvar featuring brides-to-be from every corner of the country.

As the song ends, we are introduced to title of the reality show – Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. The show will air on Star Bharat from June 19 onwards.

Earlier this week, Kapil Sharma was seen leaving for Jodhpur. He informed his fans that he is attending Mika’s wedding. He also joked that he hopes Mika does not run away from his own wedding. “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur 🤩 kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye (I hope he doesn’t run away),” his caption read.

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti will be hosted by Mika’s friend and Bollywood singer Shaan. Talking to indianexpress.com, Shaan said he won’t be a typical host but rather bring an outside perspective to the matchmaking process.

“It’s going to be a very big decision. There will be genuine matches but there are also chances a few may be there only because they are excited about the glamour or the charm of marrying a celebrity. But there’s more to it and I want to give them the bigger picture. That would be my responsibility and I would be involved 100 percent. I would be the elder brother showing the right way to both Mika and the girls. And if I fall short, my wife Radhika will also be involved. She is very close to Mika,” he said.

He also shared an advice for Mika. “He is very possessive about the people he loves. He also has a very vulnerable side, which he hasn’t shown to the world. I would just tell him to let go and let the girls on the show see that. If you cannot be true and open, they will not be able to understand you genuinely. And then you too will not be able to tap their real side. While these dates will be good to impress, for a long life together, one has to be honest with each other,” Shaan said.

While Daler Mehndi and Kapil Sharma will be a part of Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan, Hiba Nawab, Shaheer Sheikh will also be seen gracing the reality show.