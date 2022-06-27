Mika Singh’s girlfriend slapped him after she caught him cheating: ‘Would force me to scream I love you’

Mika Singh is on a bride hunt with Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. In a recent episode, the singer spoke about his past relationships with his prospective partners. He informed he’s had three serious affairs, and while the first one was in school, the last one taught him a lot about love. However, he added that she was quite ‘khatarnak‘ and even slapped him once.

Mika shared that he had just become popular and had found his ‘swag’. There would be many female fans reaching out to him, and he met this woman, who was a fan. “She was very beautiful and I was smitten. So much that I promised her house, even thought of kids’ names – Sunny, Bunny. I was crazy about her,” he added in Hindi. The “Sawan mein lag gayi aag” actor further said that he was a flirt back then and would speak to a few other girls on phone. Wanting to save himself from getting caught, he saved these girls’ numbers as ‘Rakesh’ and ‘Rajesh’.

The singer further narrated the incident saying that once his girlfriend came over, and ‘Rakesh’ started calling continuously. “She sternly asked me to take the call, and as soon as I picked it up, she gave me a tight slap. For the first time I got slapped and I then understood what a girlfriend really means. She also threatened me that this is just the beginning. I became very loyal after that and would be scared of her. I was scared that if she can slap me in private she can also do it publicly.”

He also added that she would ask him for every detail of his travel and stay whenever he would go out of the city. “She would make me call from the hotel number and even ask me to scream I love you. It was her way to be assured that no girl was hovering around me.

When the girls on the show defended him saying the girl’s action was wrong and she was ‘over possessive’, Mika Singh said that he gave her a reason to do that. “I made a mistake and that made her react that way. I believe that a man is always at fault. And because of these incidents, I realised the importance of love. I had a girl who took so much effort for me and here I was busy with ‘Rakesh’ and ‘Rajesh’. Post that we really had a good time as lovers,” he shared. The pop singer however added that they soon broke up as the girl’s parents wanted her to get married to someone else. “But main gaya unke shaadi pe. Apne hi gaanon pe kaafi naacha (I went to her wedding and even danced to my own songs).”