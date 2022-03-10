Mika Singh follows Rakhi Sawant’s footsteps; to find his bride on Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti

After Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajpoot, singer Mika Singh is all set to select his life partner on the reality show, Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. It will air on Star Bharat.

Excited to start a new chapter in his life, Mika said, “Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solos and I have sung duets. But ab life mein duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai (But now I want my life to be like a duet because life is enjoyable only with your loved ones)”.

This is the fourth time that an Indian celebrity is looking for a life partner on national television. In 2009, Rakhi Sawant met her prospective grooms on Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. Hosted by Ram Kapoor, the show concluded with Rakhi getting engaged to Canadian businessman Elesh Punjwani. However, the two called off their relationship later.

In 2010, Rahul Mahajan married Dimpy Ganguly on the reality show, Rahul Dulhania Le Jaayega. They too got divorced after being married for four months.

Lastly, TV actor Ratan Rajpoot too met several boys on Ratan Ka Rishta. Like others, her relationship with the winner of the show, Abhinav Sharma, also didn’t last long.

Now, it remains to be seen if Mika Singh will find his ideal life partner on Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti.