Mika Singh complains Kapil Sharma replies to ‘aire-gaire tweets’ but not him, here’s the comedian’s response

Comedian-host Kapil Sharma has a special musical gift for singer Mika Singh. Kapil, a music lover himself, posted a video on Twitter where he’s flaunting his talent, but there’s a catch.

Kapil, known to engage with his fans over tweets and messages, recently received an interesting text from Mika Singh. During one such recent interaction with a user, Kapil was clearing air about allegedly not calling the team of The Kashmir Files on his show. In between the chat, Mika wrote to him, “Bhaaji I hate you aap har kisi aire gaire ke tweet ka reply karte ho.. mai apka bhai apka neighbour aur mujhe no reply,” with laughing emojis.

Aah chakko fer gift for you paji 😜 love you 🤗 🙏 https://t.co/KqTeIbP72O pic.twitter.com/SypwKZPvKA — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2022

Kapil in his signature style, replied to Mika’s tease with a video where he’s seen playing a clap box. Kapil wrote along, “Aah chakko fer gift for you paji. Love you (Here’s a gift for my, brother. Love you).”

Kapil Sharma faced the heat last week for not hosting the team of The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show. Even director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that he wasn’t invited to the comedy show “because there was no commercial star.” This lead to ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma‘ trending on Twitter.

The Kashmir Files stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. It released in cinema halls on March 11.