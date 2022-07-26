Fans call out Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri’s Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti moment: ‘Scripted and fake’

July 26, 2022 3:40:55 pm
On Monday, Mika Singh chose Akanksha Puri as his future wife on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Given the two have been friends for quite a long time now, the singer said that she would understand him best, and thus will turn out to be a good life partner. After being picked by her king, Akanksha took to Instagram to share pictures from her big moment. She captioned the photos, “Here’s to our New Beginnings ❤️@mikasingh.”
The post was soon showered with love. Chak De India actor Chitrashi Rawat wrote, “Oh my gosh Congratulations to you both @akanksha8000 @mikasingh lots of love 💗.” While Rahul Vaidya commented, “Congratulations Bhabi ❤️❤️ so happy for you both 🤗🤗,” Nikita Sharma wrote, “Wow ..touchwood 🧿 congratulations 🥳.”
However, a few fans were not pleased and called out the couple for being fake. They even mentioned how this was just a step up for Akanksha to do Bigg Boss. Calling out Mika Singh’s decision to not get married on stage, a social media user wrote, “Jis din shadi ho jaye sach m us din post dalna (Share a post like this, the day you get married). Another user commented, “Hope to now finally see you in Bigg Boss 16, Akanksha. After all, you are now fully qualified for the show…”
A few also wondered if this was a scripted move, as they wrote, “Kya mast story banayi dono ne. (You guys made up a great story). This whole show, and these two are fake and scripted 👿.” Another comment read, “Contract kitne months ka kiya hai 📝.”
View this post on Instagram
After interacting with the chosen girls for over two months, Mika Singh chose Akanksha Puri as his would-be-wife. The other finalists included Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.
Subscriber Only Stories
Interestingly, Akanksha had entered the show as a wild card contestant quite late. The two have been friends for almost 13-14 years but never dated. However, she had confessed that seeing Mika with other women had made her realise how she did not want to lose him. It was said that she herself approached the channel to make an entry in the show, after realising her feelings towards Mika.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Fans call out Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri’s Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti moment: ‘Scripted and fake’
Nakuul Mehta morphs himself in Ranveer Singh’s nude photo: ‘Haters will say…’
Mumbai: Six minors sexually assault 13-year-old boy, booked under POCSO
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh has allegedly violated?
Neither went to BSP nor held talks with it: SBSP
Senior Advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu quits as Punjab Advocate General
As prices soar in Ukraine, war adds economic havoc to the human toll
Food vlogger shares video of Dal Makhni ice cream roll, netizens are not impressed
Why, despite its high sugar content, you must consume lychee
Independence Day: Pune citizens collective to organise 75 events to spread awareness about cleanliness
Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life, avoiding a Mars-like fate
11 of 74 tiger deaths in India this year were reported in Karnataka: NTCA