Fans call out Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri’s Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti moment: ‘Scripted and fake’

On Monday, Mika Singh chose Akanksha Puri as his future wife on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Given the two have been friends for quite a long time now, the singer said that she would understand him best, and thus will turn out to be a good life partner. After being picked by her king, Akanksha took to Instagram to share pictures from her big moment. She captioned the photos, “Here’s to our New Beginnings ❤️@mikasingh.”

The post was soon showered with love. Chak De India actor Chitrashi Rawat wrote, “Oh my gosh Congratulations to you both @akanksha8000 @mikasingh lots of love 💗.” While Rahul Vaidya commented, “Congratulations Bhabi ❤️❤️ so happy for you both 🤗🤗,” Nikita Sharma wrote, “Wow ..touchwood 🧿 congratulations 🥳.”

However, a few fans were not pleased and called out the couple for being fake. They even mentioned how this was just a step up for Akanksha to do Bigg Boss. Calling out Mika Singh’s decision to not get married on stage, a social media user wrote, “Jis din shadi ho jaye sach m us din post dalna (Share a post like this, the day you get married). Another user commented, “Hope to now finally see you in Bigg Boss 16, Akanksha. After all, you are now fully qualified for the show…”

A few also wondered if this was a scripted move, as they wrote, “Kya mast story banayi dono ne. (You guys made up a great story). This whole show, and these two are fake and scripted 👿.” Another comment read, “Contract kitne months ka kiya hai 📝.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Puri🧚‍♀️ (@akanksha8000)

After interacting with the chosen girls for over two months, Mika Singh chose Akanksha Puri as his would-be-wife. The other finalists included Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.

Interestingly, Akanksha had entered the show as a wild card contestant quite late. The two have been friends for almost 13-14 years but never dated. However, she had confessed that seeing Mika with other women had made her realise how she did not want to lose him. It was said that she herself approached the channel to make an entry in the show, after realising her feelings towards Mika.