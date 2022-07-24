Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh chooses Akanksha Puri as his future wife

After a long journey of more than two months, popstar Mika Singh has chosen Akanksha Puri as his future wife on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The television actor beat Prantika Das and Neet Mahal to find a place in the singer’s heart.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that while Mika was fond of all three women, he realised that Akanksha knows him best, given they have been friends for a long time. He thus picked her in the Mika Di Vohti finale, leaving the other two matches quite heartbroken.

“While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her,” added the source.

Akanksha Puri, who has been friends with Mika Singh for the last 13-14 years, had entered Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as a wild card contestant quite late. She had confessed that seeing Mika with other women had made her realise how she did not want to lose him. It was said that she herself approached the channel to make an entry in the show.

“I would be this king’s one and only queen,” Akanksha had entered the show with this promise, and well, she did manage to stand by it. As readers would know, Akanksha was earlier in the news for dating Paras Chhabra. However, he broke up with her on Bigg Boss 13 after he fell for co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

At the launch of the show, Mika Singh had confessed he has rejected over 100 marriage proposals brought to him by his family members. “I didn’t see any of them because I find it disgusting when a girl comes holding a tray, and you tell her you don’t approve of her. So, I ran away even before it reached this stage. Before rejecting any girl, I rejected myself,” he confessed. The “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” singer, however, confessed that he was now ready to take the plunge and thus said yes for the swayamvar.

Hosted by Shaan, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti airs on Star Bharat. The finale episode is set to air on July 25.