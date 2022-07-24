scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh chooses Akanksha Puri as his future wife

Mika Di Vohti winner: Television actor Akanksha Puri has been chosen by Mika Singh as his future life partner on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The other finalists were Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 24, 2022 9:34:37 pm
Mika singh, mika di vohti, Akanksha Puri 1200Akanksha Puri wins Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. (Photo: Akanksha Puri/Instagram)

After a long journey of more than two months, popstar Mika Singh has chosen Akanksha Puri as his future wife on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The television actor beat Prantika Das and Neet Mahal to find a place in the singer’s heart.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that while Mika was fond of all three women, he realised that Akanksha knows him best, given they have been friends for a long time. He thus picked her in the Mika Di Vohti finale, leaving the other two matches quite heartbroken.

“While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her,” added the source.

Akanksha Puri, who has been friends with Mika Singh for the last 13-14 years, had entered Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as a wild card contestant quite late. She had confessed that seeing Mika with other women had made her realise how she did not want to lose him. It was said that she herself approached the channel to make an entry in the show.

“I would be this king’s one and only queen,” Akanksha had entered the show with this promise, and well, she did manage to stand by it. As readers would know, Akanksha was earlier in the news for dating Paras Chhabra. However, he broke up with her on Bigg Boss 13 after he fell for co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

Also Read |Mika Singh: ‘Never had the courage to introduce my girlfriends to Daler Mehendi’

At the launch of the show, Mika Singh had confessed he has rejected over 100 marriage proposals brought to him by his family members. “I didn’t see any of them because I find it disgusting when a girl comes holding a tray, and you tell her you don’t approve of her. So, I ran away even before it reached this stage. Before rejecting any girl, I rejected myself,” he confessed. The “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” singer, however, confessed that he was now ready to take the plunge and thus said yes for the swayamvar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

Hosted by Shaan, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti airs on Star Bharat. The finale episode is set to air on July 25.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

India vs West Indies: King, Brooks fall in quick succession, WI 3 down
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: King, Brooks fall in quick succession, WI 3 down

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement