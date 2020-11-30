Mid-week eviction on Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 will get its four finalists this week. (Photo: PR Handout)

From the time host Salman Khan announced that the “finale” is set to happen this week, there has been a lot of curiosity among contestants and audience alike. And, the first big twist to come their way is a mid-week eviction on Tuesday’s episode.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the housemates will be given a task, post which one contestant will get eliminated. This would be part of the multiple evictions that will give the show its four finalists.

“The task would be performed in pairs, wherein each one’s lives will depend on the other. However, only one among the two will get a chance to move ahead. At the end, one among them will get evicted from the show. The task would be shot today in the house and air tomorrow,” shared the source.

On Sunday, Pavitra Punia became the latest participant to get eliminated. Post which, the competition is now between Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli. In tonight’s episode, all of them will be seen sharing their deepest secrets in order to win the immunity stone. As per the buzz, Eijaz Khan has managed to save himself, while the other six contestants have the sword of eviction hanging above their head.

Apart from this drama, “Bigg Boss Mastermind” Vikas Gupta is set to enter the show again, along with his five challengers. Former Bigg Boss contestants Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan will enter the house to make life difficult for the contestants.

