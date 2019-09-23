Emmy Awards 2019: Michelle Williams urges respect for women

Toggle Menu
Michelle Williams said her Emmy win was an acknowledgement “of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feel safe enough to voice them and feel respected enough to be heard.”

Michelle Williams at Emmys
Michelle Williams won the Best actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy award for her work in Fosse/Verdon. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Michelle Williams said in her Emmy winning speech that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.

The Brokeback Mountain actress won the award for best actress in a limited series or movie for her work in Fosse/Verdon. The eight-part FX series co-starred Sam Rockwell.

Michelle Williams infamously received just $1,000 to reshoot scenes from 2017′s All the Money in the World, while co-star Mark Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million for the added scenes. Williams has said she felt paralyzed after learning of the disparity.

