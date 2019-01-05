Michael Pena joins CBS Films comedy Lexi

Michael Pena has joined the cast of the CBS Films comedy Lexi, which features Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp in the lead roles.

According to the Hollywood Reporter (THR), The Hangover writers Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are directing the indie project.

Pena, who currently plays a DEA agent in Narcos: Mexico for Netflix, boards the indie comedy where Devine’s character loves his smartphone more than anything else in his life, and Shipp plays his romantic interest, reported THR.

Suzanne Todd is producing the film, with production in San Francisco to run through February 15.

Besides, Pena, who recently starred as Sam Diller in Warner’s12 Strong, also appears on the big screen in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Clint Eastwood’s The Mule.

And he is also to star as Mr Roarke, the character made famous by Ricardo Montalban in Blumhouse’s feature adaptation of the popular ABC series Fantasy Island, about a magical, wish-fulfilling island, stated THR.