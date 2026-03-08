Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 out now: Where to watch Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas show in India

After days of speculation about whether the much-loved Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been discontinued, the show’s Episode 32 has released, revealing the latest chapter in the lives of Kaamyar and Ayra. The show’s producers revealed that the show will now air only once a week on Saturdays instead of its earlier slots on Wednesday and Saturday during Ramzan. Many pointed out that it is another way to boost the Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas show that witnessed a drop in ratings. The once-a-week slots also ensure that the show will not air its finale during Ramzan.

How and where to watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 in India

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 premieres digitally on ARY Digital’s official YouTube channel on Saturday. However, as these channels cannot be viewed in India, the show is uploaded within a few hours on the Top Pakistani Drama YouTube channel, where it premiered shortly before Sunday midnight. Additionally, the same episode was uploaded on Dailymotion.