Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 out now: Where to watch Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas show in India
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's producers have revealed that the show will now air only once a week on Saturdays instead of its earlier slots on Wednesday and Saturday during Ramzan.
After days of speculation about whether the much-loved Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been discontinued, the show’s Episode 32 has released, revealing the latest chapter in the lives of Kaamyar and Ayra. The show’s producers revealed that the show will now air only once a week on Saturdays instead of its earlier slots on Wednesday and Saturday during Ramzan. Many pointed out that it is another way to boost the Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas show that witnessed a drop in ratings. The once-a-week slots also ensure that the show will not air its finale during Ramzan.
How and where to watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 in India
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 premieres digitally on ARY Digital’s official YouTube channel on Saturday. However, as these channels cannot be viewed in India, the show is uploaded within a few hours on the Top Pakistani Drama YouTube channel, where it premiered shortly before Sunday midnight. Additionally, the same episode was uploaded on Dailymotion.
Audience reaction to Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32
The focal point of this episode was a major scene where Ayra arrives angrily at a gathering to confront Kamyar. Fans appreciated her taking a stand and her refusal to be treated as a ‘bechari’.
Also Read – While you were watching Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Pakistan’s best drama of the year went unnoticed
Why is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu releasing once a week
With 31 episodes of Meri Zindagi Hai already out, the show is heading towards its finale. With a handful of episodes left, the Kaamyar-Ayra story would have finished during the Ramzan period. By staggering the episodes, the makers would avoid the fate of popular Pakistani drama Aye Ishq Junoon, which saw low ratings when it ended in a late-night Ramzan slot. Even Meri Zindagi Hai Tu slipped in rankings — from 15 TRP to 5.4. However, when the last episode didn’t air on Wednesday, there was a lot of buzz around the show that it trended both in India and Pakistan, and the makers had to clarify the new schedule to nip the ‘banned’ speculation.
What is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu about?
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu started in November 2025, and is the story of Kaamyar and Ayra, who come from different worlds and schools of thinking. While Ayra (Hania Aamir) is principled and stands by her beliefs, Kaamyar is free-spirited. Fans have embraced their love story, but audience members have also complained that too many subplots weigh down the storyline.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05