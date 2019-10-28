Told Meghan Markle her life will change forever: Wendell Pierce’s pre-wedding advice to Suits co-star

Actor Wendell Pierce has revealed that he had told his Suits co-star Meghan Markle that her life will be “forever changed” during his final meeting with the Duchess of Sussex.

The 55-year-old actor played Robert Zane, the father of Markle’s character Rachel Zane, in the legal drama.

According to The Guardian, Pierce told Lauren Laverne on her show Desert Island Discs that he had offered a piece of advice to Markle after they shot their final scenes for the show.

“When we had the final scenes I said: ‘Listen, your world is going to be forever changed, and no matter where you are, you can always know that you have a friend in me. That was the last time I got to speak to her and it was great,” Pierce said.

The actor also recalled an incident when he saved Markle, 38, from being photographed with a costume ring by the paparazzi after she had filmed scenes in which her character got engaged.

“We were shooting one day, before the engagement. In the show she was engaged, and she had a ring on. We were about to get out of the car and I said: ‘Don’t get out. Give us the ring. There’s a paparazzo down the street. If a photograph got out with you with a ring on it, it would explode all over the world’,” Pierce said.

His comments come days after Markle revealed in a new documentary aired on the UK’s ITV channel that her friends had warned her against marrying Britain’s Prince Harry because of the harsh attacks expected from British tabloids.

Markle also spoke of her struggle as a new mother to baby Archie while being in the media spotlight as a member of the royal family.

“When I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’,” said Markle.

“And I very naively – I’m American, we don’t have that there – said, ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in tabloids.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been complicated,” she added.