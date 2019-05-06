Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy, Suits team sends warm wishes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Monday welcomed a baby boy. As soon as the news was announced, celebrities took to social media to share congratulatory messages.

Advertising

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams wrote on Twitter, “Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon”

“Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday! ❤️” Suits actor Sarah Rafferty said via Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of Suits welcomed the royal baby and congratulated the royal couple with a tweet that read, “The entire #Suits family sends their congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the birth of their baby boy! 💙”

Advertising

Singer Liam Payne tweeted, “Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of your baby boy. So happy for the both of you.”

The Royal Family’s official Twitter handle shared a press note informing the public about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first born.

The statement read, ” Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.”