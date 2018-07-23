Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade: I dedicate my win to my fans

Apart from winning the title and a shining trophy, Megha Dhade also took home prize money of Rs 18.60 lakh. Apart from winning the title and a shining trophy, Megha Dhade also took home prize money of Rs 18.60 lakh.

Popular actor Megha Dhade was on Sunday announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the reality show also saw Pushkar Jog and Smita Gondkar emerge as the first and second runner-up, respectively. Post her win, Megha sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. When asked how did it feel hearing her name as the winner, the 30-year-old started singing, “Aaj main upar aasman niche, aaj main aage, zamana hai piche.”

She then went on to add, “Being the winner of the first season is close to writing history. Such recognition and love was a dream for me. To see it coming true gives me immense pleasure. I feel so proud and blessed that this opportunity came my way. Bigg Boss is the biggest show and to be able to win it, seems surreal. I cannot thank my fans enough for taking out time to vote for me. This win is dedicated to their love.”

Staying inside the house for 100 days, Megha shared that she had her moments of doubt. “I did get into the show with the confidence that I will win it. But the situations were against me sometimes. That made me doubtful. But I knew the audience was watching me, and they would judge best. It was a roller coaster ride for me. I am relieved that I could fight all odds and prove my mettle,” she said.

When asked what kept her going, the actor said, “Throughout, I believed that whatever be the housemates’ opinions, it’s theirs, not mine. It has nothing to do with me. I decided it shouldn’t change me. Also, Bigg Boss was my strength in those difficult days. Even if the contestants turned against me, I knew the confession room would always be open. I could share my thoughts with him, and he always understood me. And above all, I knew that my family and my audience love me. That gave me the strength and confidence.”

Apart from Marathi, Megha has also acted in Hindi TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasturi. She said that she is open to taking up work in both the industries, “Language has never been a barrier for me. It cannot be for any actor. I am open to doing all kinds of work. As much as Marathi is dear to me, I am also very comfortable with our national language.”

Sharing that she wants to get back to work soon, Megha said, “That’s the only thing that I want to do right now. I have this untapped energy in me that I want to utilise for work. Yes, I also want to spend time with my family, but I really wish to get back on the sets soon.”

Apart from winning the title and a shining trophy, Megha also took home prize money of Rs 18.60 lakh.

