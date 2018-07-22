Megha Dhade lifts Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 trophy

Bigg Boss Marathi was hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. Bigg Boss Marathi was hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Megha Dhade was on Sunday announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1. The Mahesh Manjrekar hosted show aired its grand finale on Colors Marathi. Apart from winning the title and a shining trophy, Megha also took home prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Along with Megha, Pushkar Jog, Sharmishtha Raut, Aastad Kale, Sai Lokur and Smita Gondkar were the finalists of the show. While Sharmishtha was a wild card, the others survived the tough journey in the house for 100 days. Pushkar and Smita emerged as the first and second runner-up, respectively. Megha had a roller coaster ride on the show. While she was loved by fans, the housemates were irked by her backbiting and gossip.

The finale of the show saw some breathtaking acts from the six finalists. Ex-contestants Resham Tipnis, Jui Gadkari, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Rajesh Shringarpore and Sushant Shelar also entertained the audience with their performances.

After the success of Hindi Bigg Boss, the makers experimented in the regional market. After launching Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali, the makers introduced the Marathi season this year. Launched on April 15, the show managed to work wonders. The good mix of contestants gave the audience much excitement and drama.

At the launch of Bigg Boss Marathi, host Mahesh had rightly predicted that the show would work wonders in the regional market. He had told indianexpress.com, “Marathi is a concentrated audience but everyone in India likes to gossip. And there’s always more excitement about getting to know the real faces behind the celebs. It’s highly entertaining to see the mask falling off when they get exposed to some tough challenges. Emotions will come out and that’s the fun. I believe even when you lock up a small family of four people in a house, they will start fighting, and here, strangers are put under the same roof. The first few days are sweet but then, the real fun begins.”

