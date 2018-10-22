Bigg Boss 12 wild card Megha Dhade: After getting love from Maharashtra, I want to now win over the world

Bigg Boss 12 wild card Megha Dhade, who is also the Bigg Boss Marathi winner, feels that the show will help her get national visibility.

Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade will be entering Bigg Boss 12 as a wild card along with Rohit Suchanti. With the experience of the game by her side, the television and film actor shared that she is confident of winning the show again. Before entering the Bigg Boss 12 house, Megha interacted exclusively with indianexpress.com of what made her take up the show again.

“I am feeling super excited and happy. It’s been almost three months that Bigg Boss Marathi wrapped and I had been missing the show. I am really excited to see it once again and relive the experience. Hope I am able to entertain the audience the same way,” she shared.

Megha will be making history of being the first Bigg Boss contestant to enter the house again. When asked if that will come as an advantage for her, she said, “It has its own pros and cons. It would be an advantage for me as I know the game, house, mood and the environment, so I won’t feel lost. But there would be people who would say that since she has already won, why to vote for her again. I won’t lie but I am greedy for love and want to win hearts once again. I want to create history of not just being the only contestant to enter the show twice but also win both.”

The actor shared with us that she hasn’t been following the season, “This will actually work in my favour. I am going with an open mind and will judge them only when I meet them. I would want to interact with everyone and so have no preconceived notions. Also, I believe the season required some freshness, which I am confident I will bring with my personality.”

For the actor, Bigg Boss 12 will help her get national visibility. Megha said, “After getting love from Maharashtra, I want to now win over the world. While many believe its a step down for me, I think its a way ahead. After winning state levels don’t people participate in national competitions? It’s the same way for me. I am confident that fans would fall in love with me all over again.”

Talking about her family’s reaction, she said, “My daughter was a little upset as I would be away again. We have also just shifted to a new house. We haven’t unpacked and the house is currently full of boxes. But my husband gave me the confidence and said they will manage everything. He told me to play the game with the same passion and make us proud again.”

Lastly, the actor had a heartfelt message for her fans. “Please show the same trust and love that you did last time. I will not leave any stone unturned and will definitely stand on your expectations,” Megha concluded with a smile.

Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

