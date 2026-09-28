Meet Bigg Boss 20’s Arishfa Khan, ex-Crime Patrol child actor with 29 mn followers

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 premiered less than a month ago, and has already been going viral for its iconic moments. Among them is the 23-year-old contestant Arishfa Khan’s repeated fights with fellow housemates over labelling her as bacchi (child). Fans even dug up nostalgic videos of a much younger Arishfa delivering a similar dialogue in Crime Patrol (I am not a child, I am 12 years old), turning the Bigg Boss moment into a trending social media meme. Little do people know that Arishfa, who has over 29 million followers on Instagram, has worked extensively as an actor.

Arishfa’s early life

Arishfa was born on April 3, 2003, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After her family moved to Mumbai, she did her schooling from Ryan International School. She later shifted to private schooling due to her early acting career. However, she had to leave her education midway because of her acting schedule. Her mother, Arshi Naz, who worked as a stuntwoman in the film industry, used to take her daughter along on sets.