Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The Udariyaan fame actor Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has been trending ever since her name appeared on the list of contestants of Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka Chahar recently wrapped up her TV show Udaariyan and is entering the Salman Khan-hosted show as one of the contestants

Priyanka Chahar is a 26-year-old model and actor. She played roles in TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahetein, Parineeti, and a few others. However, the recent show Udaariyan and her character Tejo Sandhu made her famous.

It is also a coincidence that the hit Colors TV show Udaariyan was earlier promoted on the Bigg Boss set and now this star will be seen inside the house as her real self.

Priyanka Choudhary hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She started her career as a model and has been a part of several music videos too. Her fans love her chemistry with her Udaariyan co-star Ankit Gupta.

See some photos of Udariyaan fame actor Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary:

Priyanka’s first TV show was Gathbandhan in 2018. She already has one million followers on Instagram and she keeps sharing her photos and reels from her shoot sets and beyond.

See some reels of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary:

It will be fun to see Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s real self in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss.