Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De of Uttaran fame

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sreejita De Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Sreejita has been part of the showbiz for over a decade, but her most memorable role has been in the show Uttaran.

Sreejita DeActor Sreejita De will be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Instagram/sreejita_de)

Actor Sreejita De is a well known name in the world of television. The actor, who has earlier had stints in shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Karam Apna Apna, became a household name, after she took on the role of Mukta, Tapasya’s daughter in Uttaran. Sreejita is engaged to a German citizen, Michael Blohm Pape. The two have been dating since 2019.

The actor, who was born in Haldia, West Bengal, will be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant. With her straightforward personality, it will be interesting to see if it becomes her strength or will Sreejita have to change herself to emerge as a winner.

Sreejita, who has 625k followers on Instagram, has also played the titular character in the television show Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah. The 33-year-old actor is known for her love of fitness and is often posts videos encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

Sreejita also had a brush with the big screen when she starred in Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-starrer Tashan in which she played a small role of a character called Parvati. She later was part of Luv Ka The End and Monsoon Shootout. However, her big screen projects didn’t make much of an impact. Sreejita has a glamorous personality and going by her Instagram, loves to flaunt her looks.

The actor has had her share of experience in not just television but also web series. She did the Zee5 series Naxalbaadi and is also credited for web series called Untouchable and RVM Films. Sreejita has been active since 2007 but has only one Uttaran and Nazar as established shows for herself.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:48:36 pm
