Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma

Dentist-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma is readymade for reality television. Soundarya left her career in dentistry to join the entertainment industry, and will now participate in Bigg Boss 16.

After playing the lead role in Anupam Kher’s Ranchi Diaries (2017), Soundarya has been looking out for work, and Bigg Boss seems to be one of the biggest gigs that the actor has scored in her career.

Along with being an actor, Soundarya is also a trained classical vocalist and has appeared in a famous video with Bhojpuri singer Pavan Singh.

She also appeared in the web series Raktanchal, in which she played the role of Roli. Her upcoming show, Karm Yuddh, stars Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam and Ashutosh Rana, and will drop on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 30.

Actress Soundarya Sharma is keeping active amid the Coronavirus pandemic. She was in the middle of an Acting Workshop at #NYFA when #COVID19 forced classes to be transferred online.@Soundarya_20 discussed with us her experience at #NYFA & future plans! https://t.co/6GWXx8FSap — New York Film Academy (@NYFA) November 20, 2020

During the pandemic, Soundarya was in Los Angeles to attend an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. However, she was stranded in the US for a few months due to the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and had approached the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for evacuation assistance.

Bigg Boss Season 16 will air on Monday-Friday at 10 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.