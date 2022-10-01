scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Soundarya Sharma Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Soundarya Sharma will participate in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Here's everything you need to know about Soundarya, who gave up her career in dentistry to become an actor.

Soundarya Sharma- BB16Actress and singer Soundarya Sharma has participated in Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Soundarya Sharma/ Twitter)

Dentist-turned-actress Soundarya Sharma is readymade for reality television. Soundarya left her career in dentistry to join the entertainment industry, and will now participate in Bigg Boss 16.

After playing the lead role in Anupam Kher’s Ranchi Diaries (2017), Soundarya has been looking out for work, and Bigg Boss seems to be one of the biggest gigs that the actor has scored in her career.

Also Read |Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s chemistry impresses Salman Khan

Along with being an actor, Soundarya is also a trained classical vocalist and has appeared in a famous video with Bhojpuri singer Pavan Singh.

She also appeared in the web series Raktanchal, in which she played the role of Roli. Her upcoming show, Karm Yuddh, stars Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam and Ashutosh Rana, and will drop on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 30.

During the pandemic, Soundarya was in Los Angeles to attend an acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. However, she was stranded in the US for a few months due to the Covid-19 induced lockdowns and had approached the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for evacuation assistance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

Bigg Boss Season 16 will air on Monday-Friday at 10 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:53:28 pm
Next Story

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement