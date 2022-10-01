Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss is all set to return with a new season on Saturday. The Bigg Boss 16 house will see the entry of several well-known celebrities. One of the contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house is 38-year-old actor Shalin Bhanot from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Shalin is a television actor who made his debut with the popular reality show MTV Roadies in 2004. The reality star also participated in Nach Baliye 4 with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur and emerged as the winner. The actor has starred in popular television shows like Kulvaddhu and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. He was also a guest contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

On the personal front, Shalin Bhanot married Dalljiet Kaur in 2009 and they got divorced six years later. His ex-wife had filed cases against him, although the actor later got a clean chit from the court. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he recalled the tough times and had said, “After the divorce happened, I was really scared and didn’t step out of the house for first 17 days.”

The couple met on the sets of Kulvaddhu which aired in 2006. They also have a son – Jaydon. Talking about co-parenting, Shalin has on multiple occasions said that he wants a well-balanced childhood for his son.

A quick glance at Shalin’s social media handles show that he enjoys riding bikes and going to the gym. It will be interesting to watch the actor’s journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house.