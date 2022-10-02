scorecardresearch
Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant, director Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sajid Khan Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: As Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 house, here's a look at his life, career and controversies.

sajid khanSajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It’s that time of the year when Bigg Boss returns and we stick to the small screen for hours together to watch how a string of contestants aka housemates survive in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house for over fifteen weeks.

One of the biggest names entering the Bigg Boss house in its 16th season is Bollywood director and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan. Sajid, who made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), has helmed some of the biggest entertainers like Akshay Kumar’s Housefull and Housefull 2.

sajid khan, akshay kumar Sajid Khan with Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Sajid Khan/Twitter)

Sajid is the brother of Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are his cousins.

sajid khan- farah khan Sajid Khan with sister Farah Khan. (Photo: Sajid Khan/Twitter)

Sajid Khan has been away from the limelight after he was caught up in controversies in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Several of Sajid’s female colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct. On the basis on these serious allegations, The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had barred him from directing films.

Actors Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Marina Kunwar, Aahana Kumra, Dimple Paula, Sherlyn Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay have accused Sajid of sexual misconduct. Late actor Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma Khan also accused the director of sexually harassing Jiah when she spoke to BBC for the documentary, Death of Bollywood (2021).

Sajid Khan was set to make a comeback with Housefull 4 (2019), but due to the sexual allegations against him, he was asked to step down from the project. However, Sajid was still given writer credit on the film.

Sajid is now making his comeback as a director with 100%, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and Nora Fatehi.

Bigg Boss Season 16 will air on Monday-Friday at 10 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.

