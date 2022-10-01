Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 is finally here. And to add some hip hop flavour to the season, makers have roped in rapper MC Stan as one of the contestants. The young musician from Pune will be bringing his rags to riches story on the Salman Khan-hosted show. He walked onto the stage calling himself ‘Basti ka hasti’, leaving Salman smiling. The Bollywood star also looked happy to meet Stan, and even went on to say that he hasn’t met ‘an item’ like him over the course of his 12-season association with Bigg Boss.

The 23-year-old musician also got the love and support from Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui. The comedian cheered for his friends as he took on this new journey. Interestingly, Munawar had earlier joked how he did not participate in Bigg Boss this year as the show could only host one ‘chhapri’.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh is a Pune-based rapper. While he started as a qawwali singer at the age of 12, he was later drawn toward rapping soon. Now based in Mumbai, he has released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar. He is also known for his diss track about Emiway Bantai, and a collaboration video with Raftaar. MC Stan has always chosen to keep a low profile often terming himself as an ‘underground artiste’. However, he recently made headlines after his former girlfriend accused him of getting her beaten up by miscreants.

Colors TV introduced MC Stan as one of the contestants a few days back. In the video, the rapper was seen addressing Bigg Boss as ‘bro’ in his usual hip-hop style. As Bigg Boss reprimands him saying he is the boss, Stan says that since he’s also playing the game this season, he is also like a brother to him.

In an earlier interview with Pune Mirror, MC Stan had spoken about how he wants his music to travel across the globe. Adding that he will be creating songs in his mother tongue, he shared, “Hindi is my genre and I want to take Hindi onto a worldwide platform as it is my ‘matrabhasha.’ I desire to disperse this language until it is incorporated into the school curriculum of Western countries which also led me to start my own record label called Hindi Records.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.