Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh, the former Miss India runner-up with lots to prove

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Manya Singh Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is part of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Here's all that you need to know about her.

bigg boss 16, manya singhManya Singh is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Manya Singh/Instagram)

After months of anticipation, Bigg Boss 16 is finally here. Among the 16 celebrity contestants entering the show, Miss India runner-up Manya Singh made heads turn with her grace and confidence. The model seemed to have impressed host Salman Khan as she spoke about her struggles and journey.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Manya Singh ran away from home at the age of 14 and came to Mumbai. Instead of forcing her to come back, Manya’s parents shifted base with her to help their daughter achieve her dreams. Her father started driving an auto rickshaw in the city to make ends meet while a young Manya started doing odd-jobs to help her family.

When she decided to enter the Miss India competition, her parents were shocked, as it seemed like a far-fetched dream. However, with her hard work and passion, Manya finished as the runner-up in Miss India 2020. Since then, she has also been part of a few brand commercials. She also made headlines for opening up about her struggles and facing prejudice for her looks and weak English.

The model has spoken in a number of interviews about wanting to give a better life to her parents. She recently managed to fulfil one of her dreams by buying a house for them. Through Bigg Boss, Manya doesn’t just want to be seen and heard but she’s also hoping to get some acting offers.

Check out photos and videos of Manya Singh:

 

 

 

In an interview with SheThePeople, Manya opened up about training herself by watching YouTube videos. “I jumped into modelling during my college days. I learnt to observe people there. I learnt the walk from YouTube and worked really hard. I was told to imitate others while walking but that one thing I have in my mind always is that never lose yourself. Learn from people, behold on yourself and improvise. I always wanted to become a model because I aimed at becoming Miss India,” she said.

For Manya Singh, being on a platform like Bigg Boss 16 is about honouring and representing every girl from her state, who has dreamt of a successful life.

Here’s wishing Manya Singh a great stint on Bigg Boss 16.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:16:09 pm
