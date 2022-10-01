Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 is finally here with Salman Khan taking charge once again. With the house designed as a circus, audiences are assuming that it will be a fun ride on the show with 16 contestants, with different personalities getting locked inside. Udaariyaan fame Ankit Gupta is one of the confirmed contestants this season. His on-screen better half Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will also be joining him on the show.

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Ankit Gupta made his acting debut in 2012 playing Dr. Abhishek Kumar in Balika Vadhu. He also made his Bollywood debut the same year with Tutiya Dil. However, it was the youth drama Sadda Haq that made him a household name. Ankit played a young college student in the Channel V show.

On television, Ankit Gupta has also been part of Begusarai, where he essayed the role of a rustic man Garv Thakur. He has also been part of web show Main Hero Boll Raha Hu with Parth Samthaan and Illegal. Last year, he bagged his first big outing, the lead role in Udaariyaan. Ankit played Fateh in the daily, caught between the love of two sisters Tejo and Jasmin. His pairing with Priyanka also brought him a lot of acclaim, and the two were soon given the nickname ‘FaTejo’. Given the on-screen couple is so loved, they are bound to have an upper hand in the show. Also, a lot of fans have been rooting for them to fall in love in real life too. Now that they will be locked inside, we wonder what the equation will finally go on to develop.

Ankit Gupta is one of the most good-looking men on TV presently, and would thus be showered with a lot of attention in the show by the women. Given the 33-year-old also claims to be single, all eyes would be on him to see if he loses his bachelorhood through the show.

Recently, when there was a buzz about Ankit Gupta participating in Bigg Boss 16, he told the media that he would only do reality shows for money. “The only way to get me into a reality show is money. Everybody knows that I am a very private and introverted person. I keep my personal life very private. I think I would only do the reality show, because of money,” he told Zoom.com.

Given Ankit Gupta calls himself an introvert, it would be interesting to see what he has up in store in Bigg Boss 16. Before you get hooked on to the show, checkout Ankit Gupta’s photos and videos.

Bigg Boss 16 will air on Monday-Friday 10 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.