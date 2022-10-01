Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 is all set to roll. Abdu Rozik is a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. And if you are wondering who is Abdu Rozik, here we are with the details.

Abdu recently shared a picture with Salman Khan from a press conference and wrote, “I am the Official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan ❤️ feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity. Watch out for the drama from October 1st on @colorstv.”

Abdu Rozik is from Tazakistan. This 19-year-old is an influencer and a singer. He became viral because of a few of his videos. He has a whopping 3.8 million followers on his Instagram and ofen posts photos with who’s who.

See some photos of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik with some top celebrities:

Abdu Rozik is based in Dubai and of late we have seen him meeting and posing with a lot of Indian celebrities. He became famous for his video where he pronounces the word ‘Burger’ in a peculiar way. He has already signed the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Bigg Boss host and actor Salman Khan.

Abdu Rozik reportedly suffered from rickets in childhood, which is a growth hormone deficiency, and due to his family’s financial problems, they couldn’t get him treated. This led to his height getting stagnant at a young age. He holds the record of being the world’s smallest singer.

Abdu Rozik is also into boxing. He participated in a few MMA fights with kids and dwarf players.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik became popular in India after he uploaded a video of him singing the Hindi song ‘Enna Sona’ by Arijit Singh in the year 2021. He was also a part of IIFA 2022. Abdu Rozik was also invited to India to attend AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman’s wedding reception.

Abdu Rozik’s journey in the Bigg Boss house can be an interesting watch as he is already Bigg Boss host Salman Khan’s favourite.

See some viral videos of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik:

Besides Abdu Rozik, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 16 will also see contestants like Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Gori Nagori.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 16 on Colors to follow Abdu Rozik’s journey along with others.