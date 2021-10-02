scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 02, 2021
MUST READ

Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vidhi Pandya

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Vidhi Pandya Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vidhi Pandya is all set to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 2, 2021 12:13:03 pm
Vidhi PandyaVidhi Pandya will next be seen on Bigg Boss 15 (Photo: Instagram/ Vidhi Pandya)

It’s that time of the year again as Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, will be returning to our screens. Television actor Vidhi Pandya has been confirmed as a contestant. There’s much excitement to see what the new contestants have in store—as there promises to be thrilling twists, this season.

Vidhi Pandya, who has been in the television industry since 2014, achieved success in a short span of time. Born in Maharashtra, she studied in St Lawrence High School in Mumbai and then graduated from Sophia College. She kick-started her career with the popular show Tum Aise Hi Rehna in 2014, where she played the role of Kiran Maheshwari. Following this, she acted in Balika Vadhu and in 2016, became a household name with her character Imli in Udaan. She had the lead role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, opposite Mohit Kumar.

Also Read |Arjun Bijlani reveals why he’s not a part of Bigg Boss 15

See her Instagram posts:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidhi Pandya (@vidhiipandya)

In 2018, Vidhi got mired in a controversy, when rumours of her dating her Udaan director Pawan Kumar spread like wildfire. Reportedly, he lost his job due to the rumours. Speaking about her relationship status, Vidhi told ETimes TV earlier, “I don’t have anyone right now. I am single but won’t say I am not ready to mingle. If I find a good guy then why not? My dream is to get married. I believe in the concept of marriage. It is so beautiful. I would love to have somebody in my life.”

Vidhya Pandya regularly posts on Instagram, and her photos are usually flooded by love from fans. She enjoys a following of 169k.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidhi Pandya (@vidhiipandya)

This time, Bigg Boss 15 has a new theme and contestants would have to survive a jungle first, before they can enter the main Bigg Boss house.  Going by Colors posts, they would be divided into three ‘tribes’, each headed by former Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari. The show will air from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm on Colors. Viewers can also stream it online on Voot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan rubina dilaik abhinav shukla malaika rora
Yash, Kareena Kapoor, Rubina Dilaik: Six celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 02: Latest News

Advertisement