Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash

It’s that time of the year again as Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, will be returning to our screens. Here’s a look at Tejasswi Prakash, one of the contestants on the reality TV show.

Tejasswi has appeared on soaps such as Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She was also one of the participants on Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 last year.

Tejasswi Prakash, 29, was among the first few contestants to step inside the jungle themed Bigg Boss 15 house. Tejasswi holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University. However, she always fancied to become an actor and started her acting career at the age of 18.

On Wednesday night, Voot Select confirmed that popular actor Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa Singh’s participation. In the promo, while Akasa is seen grooving on her song “Naagin”, Tejasswi shows off her moves on “Pani Pani”. The “double reveal” is part of Voot Select’s exclusive 24×7 access, through which viewers will be able to witness all the drama and fun in real time.

Looking back at Tejasswi’s journey in the television industry, her first show was Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki, and her acting prowess was recognised with Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, where she portrayed the role of Ragini Lakshya Maheshwari, a layered grey character. Along with her TV soaps, she has also featured on Kitchen Champion 5, and also made special appearance on Comedy Nights with Kapil. She has also done a show called Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’s second season, which is streaming on Voot.

While Tejasswi has done some impressive work on TV, one of her shows Pehredaar Piya Ki, in 2017, garnered quite a bit of controversy due to the nature of the show where she was paired opposite child actor Affan Khan. Itr showed Tejasswi’s character getting married to a 9-yr-old boy. The show was taken off air temporarily, only to return after a time leap.

This time, Bigg Boss 15 has a new theme and contestants would have to survive a jungle first, before they can enter the main Bigg Boss house. The show will air from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm on Colors. Viewers can also stream it online on Voot.