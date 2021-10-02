Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal

Born in Delhi, Simba Nagpal is a model-actor by profession. He made his acting debut with popular television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The Rubina Dilaik-fronted show went off-air after successfully running for five years.

But we have a good news. Fans would be able to see Simba on the television screens again. The actor, who played Virat in the show, is participating in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss, which is returning with its fifteenth season.

Interestingly, reality shows per se are not new to Simba. The actor had previously participated in MTV Splitsvilla season 11. In the Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone show, Simba proved himself to be a pro at the game. He was an absolute charmer who changed his partners often. However, his journey ended sooner than he expected.

Simba is comparatively a new face on the television industry. In Bigg Boss 15, he will be competing with other TV actors who have created huge fan followings for themselves over the years. Simba will share the Bigg Boss house with popular faces such as Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra among others.

Bigg Boss 15 will begin airing on Colors TV from October 2. Superstar Salman Khan, who returned after shooting in Russia for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, will play its host.

Bigg Boss 15 is airing on television screens almost two weeks after Bigg Boss OTT finale, which was hosted by Karan Johar. The show was won by Divya Agarwal, while Shamita and Nishant emerged as the second and first runners-up, respectively.