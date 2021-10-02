Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT finalist Shamita Shetty is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant. Part of the first digital version of the show, which streamed for six weeks exclusively on Voot Select for 24/7, Shamita emerged as the second runner-up of the show. The title was won by Divya Agarwal.

In Bigg Boss 15, Shamita will be accompanied by her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. While Nishant was the first runner-up, Pratik had quit the show when offered a choice to enter Salman Khan-hosted version directly.

During Bigg Boss OTT, audience saw Shamita being selective about the friends she makes. She was close to Neha Bhasin but it was her bond with Raqesh Bapat that often caught people’s attention. Their equation also made headlines. In fact, the actor also admitted that she had feelings for Raqesh. During an Instagram live, Shamita asked Raqesh if he would like to come to Bigg Boss 15 with her. In response to the question, Raqesh disappointed #ShaRa (as they are fondly called) fans and said, “I need a time out. I am dicey. I am still indecisive.”

Shamita is not new to reality shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss season 3, but opted out during the show. Vindu Dara Singh emerged as the winner of the reality show, which was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan back then. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

Bigg Boss 15 will test contestants like never before. Before entering the main house, the contestants would have to fight to earn their basic necessities. The audience has seen Shamita being choosy about the kind of food and environment she has been in. It will be interesting to see if she will fare well in the new environment and challenges Bigg Boss will throw at her in the upcoming season.

The show will have its premiere on October 2. It will air on Colors TV from 9:30 pm onwards.