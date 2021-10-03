scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Sahil Shroff

Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Sahil Shroff Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Sahil Shroff was recently seen playing the role of Rishi in ALTBalaji show Baarish.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
Updated: October 3, 2021 12:13:06 am
sahil shroffSahil Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Don 2.

Sahil Shroff is a popular face in the Indian modelling circuit. Before entering the entertainment industry, he got a master’s degree in information technology, pursued management studies in Australia, and worked as a bouncer in nightclubs there. Then, he moved to Mumbai and worked as a full-time model.

The 38-year-old got his big break in 2011 in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2. He essayed the role of a police inspector who helps Priyanka Chopra’s character in catching the antagonist. He then went on to star in films like Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Dear Maya. Recently, he was seen playing a negative role in the ALTBalaji web series Baarish, also starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi.

Sahil has also done a few commercials for brands like Cadbury, Lux, Nestle, HCL Enterprise and Tata Indica.

Sahil Shroff isn’t very active on social media. Now, how will he manage to garner a fan following when he enters the Bigg Boss house remains to be seen. In the Bigg Boss house, he will face tough competition from some known television actors like Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakaash among others.

Bigg Boss 15 premieres on Colors TV on Saturday at 9.30 pm. It will also live stream on Voot. Salman Khan has returned to host the show.

