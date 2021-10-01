Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal is not new to the reality TV space. Love School marked his first brush with reality TV, followed by Ace of Space and Bigg Boss OTT. For those who didn’t catch the digital version of Bigg Boss, Pratik ended up as the finalist of the show. During the grand finale, he chose to go into the Bigg Boss 15 house instead of fighting for the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. With this, he became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

Hailing from Delhi, Pratik began his journey with MTV’s Love School season three where the audience got to witness his romantic side. There, he was mentored by Karan Kundrra, who will now be his competition in Bigg Boss 15. Next, Pratik participated in Vikas Gupta hosted Ace of Space, where he showcased his aggressive side. The first season of Ace of Space was won by Divya Agarwal, who also lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik was the first runner-up, while Varun Sood came third.

Pratik Sehajpal made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Bebaakee. In it, he essayed the role of Kushal Tandon’s brother Rahil Abdullah. He played a negative role of a young man who creates misunderstanding between the lead couple Sufiyaan (Kushal) and Kainaat (Shiv Jyoti Rajput).

Besides being a part of the showbiz world, the 28-year-old is also a fitness enthusiast. He has won a few bodybuilding competitions as well. His favourite Bollywood actor is Salman Khan.

On Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal built a strong connection with singer Neha Bhasin despite many fights. He made his presence felt on the show, so much so that the Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan called him a well-deserved winner. Now, it will be interesting to see how well will the young man fare in the Bigg Boss 15 house.