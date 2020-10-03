Meet Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India. (Photo: Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram)

Jasmin Bhasin is a well-established name in the Indian television industry. But before making her debut on the small screen, the actor, hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, started her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam and continued to feature in a few others movies including Karodpathi, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen.

In 2015, she gained recognition with her role of Twinkle Taneja in ZEE TV’s daily soap Tashan-e-Ishq. But she became a household name with her role of Teni in Colors’ show Dil Se Dil Tak, where she shared the screen with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Her role of a carefree, happy-go-lucky girl in the show earned her many fans, and she widened her horizon as she ventured into the non-fiction genre with the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

She had then shared how important it is for an actor to take up non-fiction shows as well. She told indianexpress.com, “Reality shows help us create a balance between our real and reel side. It’s important to take up non-fiction as it keeps you connected to your real self. Also, the audience gets to see and love the real you.”

After showcasing her bubby side on the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show, Jasmin Bhasin signed Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She then went on to star in supernatural drama Naagin 4, where she essayed the role of Sayantani Ghosh’s daughter Nayanthara. But her role was a limited one, and she soon exited the show.

Jasmin was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, where she was seen competing with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma and Jay Bhanushali. She ended up as the finalist of the show which was won by Nia.

Apart from featuring in shows, Jasmin Bhasin makes sure to stay connected with her fans through social media. She keeps giving a peek into her life through several photos and videos on Instagram. Now, it will be interesting to watch how the young actor will fare on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14, where she will be competing with other popular TV actors like Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd