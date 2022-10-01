scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori, known as Rajasthan’s Shakira

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Gori Nagori Career, Instagram Photos and Updates: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori is a dancer from Rajasthan and is known as 'Rajasthani Shakira'.

Gori Nagori will participate in Big Boss 16. (Photo: Gori Nagori/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16 is here with Salman Khan returning as host for the 13th time in a row. This season there will be 16 contestants locked up inside house for the next 105 days. One of the contestants is Gori Nagori, a dancer who is sure to remind everyone of Sapna Choudhary.

Gori Nagori’s real name is Gori Malik and she was born in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The dancer went to Ghotiya Higher Secondary School in Nagaur, Rajasthan, for her undergraduate studies before earning her degree from Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

According to reports, Gori was always interested in dancing, and started training at the age of nine. Since her dance moves are compared with Colombian singer Shakira, Gori is also known as ‘Rajasthani Shakira’.

In 2018, Gori featured in the Rajasthani song ‘Le Photo Le’, which was sung by Nilu Rangili. She has also done stage shows with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary and is very active on social media. 

A quick look at Gori’s Instagram handle shows that she is a huge fan of Rajasthani and Haryanvi songs. 

