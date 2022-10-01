Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam, who went from modelling to politics

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on October 1. Among the 16 contestants who will be participating in the Salman Khan show, is actor-turned-politician Archana Gautam.
Archana is a model, actor and politician from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Her career as a model started after she won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. The 27-year-old model then went on to win the title of Miss Bikini India in 2018, and later represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018.
Apart from advertisements and television shows, Archana has also featured in movies such as Haseena Parker and Great Grand Masti. The actor has done a few music videos such as Dynamite, Eyeliner and Nasha Zyada as well.
She then chose a political career and joined the Indian National Congress in 2021 and got a ticket From Hastinapur (Assembly constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.
A quick look at Archana’s Instagram profile reveals that she is a fitness freak and also loves to travel. From helping the needy to doing her bit for society, Archana’s journey in Bigg Boss house might be an interesting and meaningful one.