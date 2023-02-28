MC Stan raps on The Kapil Sharma Show stage, comedian dances to his beats. Watch

After winning Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan is basking in the popularity that’s come his way. Recently, the rapper shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Bhuvan Bam. Apart from leaving the studio audience in splits with his one-liners and quirky replies, Stan also impressed everyone with his rapping skills. Kapil shared a video of the reality show winner crooning a few lines as he danced to the beats with him.

Dressed in a red suit and matching shoes, Stan looked cool as he rapped his latest song. Kapil, who initially stood beside him, clapping, could not stop himself from moving to the peppy song. The two even attempted to do a matching step together as the crowd cheered them on. Kapil captioned the video, “ya bolti public ? Vibe hai k nahin ? Love you bro @m_c_stan .”

Fans were excited to see MC Stan on The Kapil Sharma Show as they posted comments like, “I am very excited to watch this show”, “haq se bhut pyar stan bro” and “Wow, cannot wait for the episode”. A few users also noted how this post has garnered Kapil the maximum likes on his account. They wrote, “Are bhai 2 ghante me 2 million like bhai kya power hai mc stan ka” and “Kapil sharma ke career ke sabse like wali post yehi hai”. The video with MC Stan has already got more than 3 million likes and more than 15 million views.

While Stan is quite a fan favourite, many did feel that he did not deserve to win Bigg Boss 16 over Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhar. Reacting to trolls who called him an undeserving winner, Stan earlier told indianexpress.com, “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win.”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.