MC Stan: My mother strictly warned me to not get into any controversies in Bigg Boss 16

Ever since MC Stan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, fans have been lauding him for his clear thoughts, strong stand and humour. Before he stepped into the glass-doored house, the rapper spoke to indianexpress.com and revealed that he took up the show only because his mother is a huge fan. He also shared how he will showcase a new culture in the reality show, which he knows may not be accepted by everyone, but hopes to strike the right chord with fans.

“My mother loves the show. Also, I wanted to experience what Bigg Boss is all about. I am nervous definitely but there is also a sense of excitement, as this is something very new for me. My fans have seen me through my music videos and for the first time, they will get a glimpse of how I am as a person. While I don’t want to blow my own trumpet, I am a good person. However, if people don’t understand me and my vision, I have nothing to tell them. I want to bring to the fore a new culture in the house and hope the audiences will also like it,” he shared.

Coming to his game play, MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, shared how he will make ‘bhai and behans’ in the house. As for romance, he says that’s a strict no given he already has a girlfriend in real life. “Also, my mother has strictly warned me to not get involved in any kind of controversies with women. She also told me not to raise my hands as that could lead to me getting ousted. While I am a happy-go-lucky person, if someone does test my patience, I don’t know how will I react,” he added with a smile.

Stan has been raised in a slum in Pune and proudly calls himself “basti ka hasti”. However, as we reminded him how his background could be used against him during fights, he shared, “I know that will happen. However, I am hoping that people will take me for who I am as a person. But if they do stoop to that and bring aukat and class in fights, I know how to deal with that. At the moment, I am wearing jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore. Money does raise your standard, so they should know well who they are talking to.”

He shared how he takes time to make friends as he doesn’t trust easily. Stan also revealed that all his songs talk about his life experiences, and he will be penning many in the house. He further mentioned how he’s inspired by host Salman Khan and is excited to meet him.

And why should fans vote for him? “The fashion, the beliefs, the vision and the culture I will bring, is something very different. I think everyone should thus support me,” he concluded.

Apart from MC Stan, Manya Singh, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Toqueer, Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta and Abdu Rozik are fighting to lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.