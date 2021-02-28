Maya Rudolph to return to Saturday Night Live as host

scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
The 48-year-old actor, who most recently recurred on the show as Vice President Kamala Harris, will be hosting the March 27 episode of the series.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 28, 2021 1:00:38 pm
Maya RudolphMaya Rudolph began her career with Saturday Night Live in 2000. (Photo: Maya Rudolph/Instagram)

Actor-comedienne Maya Rudolph will be returning as a host on late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL).

According to Deadline, Jack Harlow will be the musical guest on the episode, which will also mark comeback of the show after a month-long hiatus.

The last episode, which aired on Saturday, had Nick Jonas serving as host and musical guest.

Rudolph, who started her career with Saturday Night Live in 2000 and then served as a regular cast member till 2007, made her hosting debut on the show in 2012.

Last year, she won the guest comedy actress Emmy for her portrayal of Harris in the 45th season of the late-night comedy series.

