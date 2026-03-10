Maxtern calls ‘Vada Pav girl’ Chandrika ‘unhygenic’, says she replaced him on Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘She ran away leaving her husband’

Content creator Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, was recently seen on the reality show The 50. On the show, Maxtern kept taking digs at Elvish and was also seen discussing him with other contestants. Now, following his eviction, Maxtern has targeted ‘Vada Pav girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Maxtern spoke about Chandrika’s controversial image and claimed that he was dropped from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 because of her.

Maxtern on Chandrika Dixit Gera’s publicity stunts

During the interview, Maxtern spoke about his plans to explore the reality space further. When asked why he hasn’t appeared on Bigg Boss yet, given he is approached every year, Maxtern revealed, “I would have gone on Bigg Boss OTT 3, but the casting person took Vada Pav girl’s number from me and then removed me from the lineup.”