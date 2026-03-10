Maxtern calls ‘Vada Pav girl’ Chandrika ‘unhygenic’, says she replaced him on Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘She ran away leaving her husband’

In an exclusive interview, content creator Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern, spoke about the controversies surrounding ‘Vada Pav girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMar 10, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Maxtern on Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit GeraMaxtern slams 'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit Gera. (Photos: Maxtern, Chandrika Dixit Gera/Instagram)
Content creator Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, was recently seen on the reality show The 50. On the show, Maxtern kept taking digs at Elvish and was also seen discussing him with other contestants. Now, following his eviction, Maxtern has targeted ‘Vada Pav girl’ Chandrika Dixit Gera. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Maxtern spoke about Chandrika’s controversial image and claimed that he was dropped from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 because of her.

Maxtern on Chandrika Dixit Gera’s publicity stunts

During the interview, Maxtern spoke about his plans to explore the reality space further. When asked why he hasn’t appeared on Bigg Boss yet, given he is approached every year, Maxtern revealed, “I would have gone on Bigg Boss OTT 3, but the casting person took Vada Pav girl’s number from me and then removed me from the lineup.”

Maxtern further clarified, “It wasn’t the Bigg Boss team, but the casting director who did this. I don’t mind; it’s the maker’s decision at times, and that time, Chandrika was going viral. She is back in the news now, ever since she ran away, leaving her husband.”

Talking about Chandrika Dixit Gera being in the news for her controversies, Maxtern said, “She has managed to sell vada pavs through publicity stunts. Anyways, I have nothing to do with her. I don’t even know her. All I know is she puts up a stall and sells unhygienic Vada Pav. She cleans her nose and serves with those same hands without washing them. I had seen one of her videos.”

Talking about exploring reality TV space further, Maxtern said, “If I get invited on another reality show, I will take it. There is a possibility that you will see me in this space further. With The 50, I have gotten an idea about what not to do on reality shows next time. I learned a lot on this show.”

