As Matthew Perry joins Instagram, here’s a look at other FRIENDS stars who reminisced their journey on the app

Lisa Kudrow announced Matthew Perry’s arrival on Instagram. (Photo: Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston/Instagram) Lisa Kudrow announced Matthew Perry’s arrival on Instagram. (Photo: Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

Known for playing Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow dropped a surprise on Instagram when she posted a picture with Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry, and announced his arrival on Instagram. Kudrow posted a photo with the caption, “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife”

The caption was a throwback to the episode ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’, where Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston’s characters devise a plan to bring Chandler and Monica’s relationship out in the open.

Though Matthew Perry is yet to post an update, his account has already gained over 1.5 million followers. Perry is on Twitter, and it was just two days ago that he posted an update that read, “Big news coming…”

Lisa Kudrow’s FRIENDS castmates and real-life friends Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are already on Instagram and often share photos.

Lisa Kudrow (centre) with Courtney Cox (left) and Jennifer Aniston (right). (Photo: Lisa Kudrow/Instagram) Lisa Kudrow (centre) with Courtney Cox (left) and Jennifer Aniston (right). (Photo: Lisa Kudrow/Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel made her Instagram debut with a reunion photo and made history on the social media app. She holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘fastest time to reach one million followers’. Since then she has posted many videos from the show, gaining over 27 million followers.

This reunion photo of the FRIENDS cast got Jennifer Aniston the fastest one million followers on the app. (Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram) This reunion photo of the FRIENDS cast got Jennifer Aniston the fastest one million followers on the app. (Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

Just two weeks ago, Courtney Cox aka Monica had posted a throwback photo with the entire cast. The caption read, “The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends.” Cox has over 7 million followers on the app.

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey has over 4 million followers on the app. On the 25th anniversary of the show, the actor posted a throwback photo and wrote, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching. #friends #friends25 @lisakudrow @_schwim_ @courteneycoxofficial #jenniferaniston #matthewperry”

David Schwimmer aka Ross joined Instagram in 2018 but seems like the actor is not that keen on the app. He has only seven posts on the profile, and one of them celebrates 25 years of the show.

